Where is WWE RAW tonight? (April 7, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW is packed with several exciting matches and appearances. As WrestleMania 41 approaches, the company is steadily building storylines and matches up for the big event.

The April 7, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The arena can hold up to 20,500 people and is home to the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and the WMBA's Minnesota Lynx.

Several shows from the Stamford-based promotion took place in tonight's arena. It was also the location of several Premium Live Events, like the 1999 SummerSlam, 2005 Judgment Day, 2014 Elimination Chamber, 2017, and the 2019 TLC. The last time WWE held a show at tonight's location was SmackDown's December 6, 2024, episode.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?

Fans who want to watch the action live can do so by purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster. One ticket ranges from $94 to 267.75 while two tickets are $94.01 to $677.11.

What to expect for tonight's Monday Night RAW?

Lyra Valkyria has been targeted by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the past few weeks on WWE RAW, but now she will have to put her focus on Bayley as they battle for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

The New Day has been busy on the Monday show lately. Last week, they defeated the returning New Catch Republic; this week, they have a chance to dethrone The War Raiders' Erik and Ivar for the World Tag Team Championship.

A few "luchadors" will also be in action tonight. First, Penta and Dominik Mysterio will clash in singles action, while WWE RAW's newest star El Grande Americano is also scheduled for a match tonight.

A couple of stars involved in the main event of WrestleMania 41 will also be present tonight. Seth Rollins and CM Punk will return to the Monday show after meeting each other and Roman Reigns on SmackDown last week. Interestingly, Paul Heyman is also scheduled to appear after revealing he will be in Punk's corner at 'Mania.

Gunther and Jey Uso had a heated segment last week after The Ring General brutally attacked Jimmy Uso after their singles match. Tonight, the World Heavyweight Champion will share the same roof with The Yeet Master again.

Another WrestleMania feud that continues to heat up on the red brand is for the Women's World Championship. Last week, the rematch between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, with Bianca Belair as the guest referee, ended in shambles with The Eradicator standing tall. Tonight on WWE RAW, Adam Pearce will address the Women's World title scene.

