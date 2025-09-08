Massive WWE Star Who Put Roman Reigns in the Hospital Sends Warning Ahead of RAW

A massive WWE star has sent a huge warning ahead of RAW. This star put Roman Reigns in the hospital.Bronson Reed has been on a roll for the past year. After he returned from his injury, Reed aligned himself with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Since then, he has looked unstoppable. Reed has even been able to brutally assault Reigns a few times. He even stole a couple of pairs of the OTC's shoes, earning himself the nickname Tribal Thief. Recently, Reed competed against Reigns at Clash in Paris. Following the match, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed joined together and beat up Roman. Jey Uso came to his cousin's help, but he was taken out too. Reed hit Reigns with multiple Tsunamis. After the assault, the OTC was stretchered out of the arena and taken to a hospital.Ahead of RAW, Bronson Reed has taken to social media to post a warning to anyone who wants to get in the way of The Vision.&quot;We run this. #THEVISION.&quot;Check out his tweet here:Bronson Reed Commented On his Assault of Roman Reigns at Clash in ParisAt Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns faced off against Bronson Reed in a singles match. Although Reed took Reigns to the limit, it was The OTC who came out on top. Following this win, Reigns got back his shoes that the Auszilla had previously stolen from him. The OTC also choked out Paul Heyman. However, when Reigns was celebrating his win with the fans, Bron Breakker showed up out of nowhere and speared him. Reed and Breakker then viciously assaulted the former Universal Champion.Following this assault, a fan on social media asked Bronson Reed why he didn't steal Reigns's shoes at Clash in Paris. The Auszilla replied that he took the OTC's soul instead at the PPV.&quot;Because I took his soul instead,&quot; he wrote.Check out his tweet here:BIG BRONSON REED @BRONSONISHERELINKBecause I took his soul instead.It will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns will return for his revenge.