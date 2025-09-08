  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Massive WWE Star Who Put Roman Reigns in the Hospital Sends Warning Ahead of RAW

Massive WWE Star Who Put Roman Reigns in the Hospital Sends Warning Ahead of RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 08, 2025 05:18 GMT
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns is a former Universal Champion (source: WWE.com)

A massive WWE star has sent a huge warning ahead of RAW. This star put Roman Reigns in the hospital.

Ad

Bronson Reed has been on a roll for the past year. After he returned from his injury, Reed aligned himself with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Since then, he has looked unstoppable. Reed has even been able to brutally assault Reigns a few times. He even stole a couple of pairs of the OTC's shoes, earning himself the nickname Tribal Thief. Recently, Reed competed against Reigns at Clash in Paris. Following the match, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed joined together and beat up Roman. Jey Uso came to his cousin's help, but he was taken out too. Reed hit Reigns with multiple Tsunamis. After the assault, the OTC was stretchered out of the arena and taken to a hospital.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of RAW, Bronson Reed has taken to social media to post a warning to anyone who wants to get in the way of The Vision.

"We run this. #THEVISION."

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

Bronson Reed Commented On his Assault of Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris

At Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns faced off against Bronson Reed in a singles match. Although Reed took Reigns to the limit, it was The OTC who came out on top. Following this win, Reigns got back his shoes that the Auszilla had previously stolen from him. The OTC also choked out Paul Heyman. However, when Reigns was celebrating his win with the fans, Bron Breakker showed up out of nowhere and speared him. Reed and Breakker then viciously assaulted the former Universal Champion.

Ad

Following this assault, a fan on social media asked Bronson Reed why he didn't steal Reigns's shoes at Clash in Paris. The Auszilla replied that he took the OTC's soul instead at the PPV.

"Because I took his soul instead," he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns will return for his revenge.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications