Massively overlooked Bloodline tease involving Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown questioned by WWE veteran

A massively overlooked Bloodline tease involving Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown was questioned by Jim Cornette on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience.

Jey Uso went up against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Jimmy Uso stepped in to protect his brother as Pretty Deadly came in to attack him. Solo, however, then came out of nowhere and attacked Jimmy, who accidentally hit Jey in the face while trying to kick Solo. This led to Jey losing the match to Austin Theory.

Jim Cornette, on his podcast with guest George Livanidis, questioned an angle in the match that no one had spotted.

Cornette’s contention was that Jey was technically still with The Bloodline, and Jimmy helping Jey could mean he was trying to get back into Roman's good graces and come back into the fold. Solo's interference would work against that.

"Now, I'm not sure why Solo nailed Jimmy because, well, Jimmy's helping Jey who is still technically in. So if Jimmy is helping Jey, wouldn't that mean that Jimmy is trying to get back in, instead of spiking him. Wouldn't we ask him first? I don't know," said Cornette. [From 2:05 - 2:25]

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said that The Bloodline story is one of the best in 30-40 years

Eric Bischoff praised the creative team for The Bloodline story. He said that he keeps up with the business side of wrestling more than he watches in-ring action.

He further said that he went into WrestleMania 39 because he thought that The Bloodline storyline was one of the best he had ever seen in professional wrestling in the past 30-40 years.

"I watch occasionally, I keep up on the business side of the wrestling business. I am not interested in what’s going on in the ring and on television. I was going into WrestleMania [39] because I thought that The Bloodline storyline was one of the best storylines that I have seen in professional wrestling in 30-40 years. It was so well crafted in terms of storytelling and writing, and I loved it. I will be honest I was a little disappointed when Cody Rhodes didn’t get it [the title]," said Bischoff.

Fans want Jey Uso to make a decision and pick a side: his brother Jimmy or Reigns. Only time will tell what Jey will do.

