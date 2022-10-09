Former WWE star seemingly pokes fun at Finn Balor's new look from Extreme Rules 2022

Former WWE star Matt Cardona had an amusing response to Finn Balor unveiling a unique look during his entrance at Extreme Rules 2022.

The former Universal Champion's I Quit match against Edge was one of the most anticipated matches at the premium live event. However, nobody expected it would be Balor's entrance that would become the most talked-about aspect.

The Judgment Day member made his way out with a strange mask, which many fans believe was a homage to Hellraiser. Soon enough, Twitter went into overdrive, discussing Balor's look. Among the many who shared their views was Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, who chimed in with a hilarious tweet.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion tagged Bill Miekina in his tweet, who works as a designer for Matell's range of WWE action figures. Cardona wrote that he might be in heaven after watching Finn Balor's mask and look

"BillMiekina is in heaven right now," tweeted Matt Cardona.

Finn Balor was victorious at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Not only was his look impressive, but Finn Balor also went on to defeat Edge at Extreme Rules. The bout featured plenty of outside interference, with Balor's Judgment Day stablemates getting involved. Rey Mysterio and the Rated-R Superstar's wife, Beth Phoenix, also played their part.

The match had many memorable moments, none more so than the closing moments, where Ripley Ripley threatened to smash Phoenix with a chair, forcing Edge to say, "I Quit."

Rhea only goes and hits her anyway.



Crazy ending. Finn Balor beats Edge in an I Quit match after Rhea Ripley threatens to brutalise Beth Pheonix with a chair.Rhea only goes and hits her anyway.Crazy ending. #ExtremeRules Finn Balor beats Edge in an I Quit match after Rhea Ripley threatens to brutalise Beth Pheonix with a chair.Rhea only goes and hits her anyway.Crazy ending. #ExtremeRules https://t.co/fO0QhA9AQd

As it turned out, despite the Hall of Famer quitting, Ripley still went on to brutalize Phoenix with the chair before walking away with her stablemates.

Going by how things went down, it's safe to say this feud is far from over, as Edge will hope to seek revenge on Balor and Judgment Day for their heinous actions.

