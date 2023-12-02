Matt Cardona offers recently released WWE star an interesting role

Matt Cardona has made an interesting offer to a recently released WWE Superstar.

The veteran was formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE but was let go by the promotion in 2020. He had an impressive run as a superstar but has made even more of a name for himself performing as Matt Cardona on the independent wrestling scene.

Earlier today, NXT backstage interview McKenzie Mitchell announced on social media that she had been released from the company. She said in her post that she believes that another door will open for her following her release.

"Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for @wwenxt (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens," she wrote.

Matt Cardona reacted to Mitchell's post and made an interesting offer to the former NXT interviewer. Cardona stated that he needed his own personal backstage interviewer as seen in his post below.

"The Indy God needs my own personal backstage interviewer…," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona reveals WWE star is demanding

Matt Cardona has disclosed that his wife, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, is equally as demanding when she is not on the screen.

Green made her return to the promotion in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year in January. She is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Piper Niven.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cardona stated that his wife is demanding at home and often gives him a hard time about all the wrestling toys he has delivered to their house.

"Yes, she (Chelsea Green) is (demanding), believe it or not. And when she gets back home from the road, and she sees all these packages of figures, she asks me to speak to the manager. And I'm like, 'but babe, I'm the manager.' We try to get that point across. But yeah, she does not like the toys coming into the house every day, especially when she comes home, she sees all these packages and she's expecting it's for her. But no, just for me," said Matt Cardona (0:27 - 0:50)

You can check out the full interview below:

Cardona has excelled on the independent wrestling scene following his departure from the company. It will be interesting to see if the 38-year-old ever makes his return to WWE.

What are your thoughts on McKenzie Mitchell being released? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes