Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) is open to a WWE return

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona is open to returning to the company under his former in-ring name, Zack Ryder. However, it comes with a twist.

Ever since his release from WWE in April 2020, Cardona has gone on to become a household name on the independent circuit. After a short stint at AEW, he signed with Impact Wrestling and took on the moniker of Deathmatch King in GCW.

Despite his recent success, the former superstar shared with Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report that he was open to a WWE return.

He added that if a return indeed takes place, he "wouldn't be opposed" in taking his old moniker of Zack Ryder. However, he might need to control the curse words while talking.

"There's certain things I'd have to tone down like the cursing, but other than that, I absolutely think it would [work]. It's just a different side of me, it's the evolution... I wouldn't be opposed to coming back as Zack Ryder. I love my 'Always Ready' music. It would basically be me, just with the old Zack Ryder name," Cardona shared.

Cardona was scheduled to compete at GCW's Alwayz Ready event on Saturday, June 11. He was supposed to face Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship but was sidelined due to an injury from his match against Blake Christian.

Matt Cardona is open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance

In the same interview, the wrestler shared that he could return as Matt Cardona, but the promotion has already invested a lot in Ryder, making it a memorable name. He added that, if anything, he would be open to a one-time return to Royal Rumble.

"I would love to come back as me, Matt Cardona, but I think realistically, the WWE has that IP and they've invested a lot in that name, so I would have no problem [doing it], even if it was a one-off at the Royal Rumble or something like that. I think it'd be interesting. If I were to come out, I don't know if the people would boo. I think I'd get a huge pop! I think I'd be a babyface again."

By the looks of it, it seems like it's too early to brush off the possibility of his return. With Cody Rhodes returning as The American Nightmare at WrestleMania and Mickie James appearing as the IMPACT Knockouts Champion at Royal Rumble, it's not impossible to see Matt Cardona return to WWE with his current persona.

