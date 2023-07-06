Matt Cardona reacts viscerally to former WWE star bringing up his old gimmick

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona reacted to a tweet from Brian Myers that reminded him about his old gimmick in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 38-year-old star competed in the wrestling juggernaut under the ring name Zack Ryder and is a former Intercontinental Champion. Before his departure in 2020, he was part of a tag team with Mojo Rawley in NXT, and on the main roster, they were known as The Hype Bros. The word "hype" was part of their catchphrase.

When Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins) used the word hype to react to a tweet about an action figure of himself and Cardona, the latter responded by telling him not to say hyped again. It probably unlocked memories about his old gimmick in WWE.

"Don’t you dare ever say that word," wrote Cardona.

You can check out the tweet below:

Matt Cardona wants to have a match against WWE Hall of Famer Edge

The Rated-R Superstar made his return as an entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2020 after a nine-year absence. Since then, he's battled many top stars, including Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns. He also won the 2021 Rumble and headlined WrestleMania 37.

That's why it's not surprising that Matt Cardona wants to share the ring with Edge. He revealed on the Notsam Wrestling podcast that he wants to face his mentor in a singles match:

"That [a bout versus Edge] was always a dream match of mine, still is," Cardona said. "And when he had to retire, I thought it would never happen. Now he's back, then I get fired. But there's still time."

Matt Cardona has had a successful run in the independent circuit since parting ways with WWE. He's even appeared in All Elite Wrestling, although he never signed with the promotion. His wife, Chelsea Green, currently competes on RAW.

Would you like to see a match between Edge and Cardona? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes