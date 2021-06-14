"Never again"- Former WWE Superstar on scary spot against John Cena 

Matt Cardona recently looked back at a 450 Splash move that he attempted on John Cena and made it clear that he will never try the move again.

WWE legend John Cena won the United States title for the fourth time by defeating Miro at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. He announced a weekly US title Open Challenge for the belt the following night at RAW.

Cena defended the belt against a bunch of promising stars over the next several weeks and one of those bouts was against Matt Cardona.

John Cena and Cardona competed in a United States title match on the May 25, 2015 episode of WWE RAW. Cardona attempted a 450 Splash on a fallen Cena at one point during the bout. John Cena left the spot at the last moment and Cardona's face hit the ring with a loud thud.

A fan recently posted a clip of Cardona's 450 Splash on Twitter, with the former WWE superstar sharing his honest opinion on the move. Cardona stated that he will never attempt the move in a match. Check out the exchange below:

John Cena emerged victorious on that night

John Cena and Matt Cardona had a banger for the United States title and it was Cena who came out of the bout with the belt still on his shoulder. John Cena defended the belt successfully against several other top stars like Sami Zayn, Kane, Stardust, and Bad News Barrett.

John Cena opened up on the reason behind doing the US title Open Challenge at the time:

“I really think the WWE is filled with an enormous amount of talent. The complaint from the WWE Universe – and I listen – is they want new superstars to be given a chance. So I’ll open it up. I’ll give everyone a chance. But if they don’t bring their best, I’ll absolutely destroy them and be fully content with that." said Cena.

The John Cena US Open Challenge though... what a wonderful idea 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/BQkdR0Jmjx — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) October 30, 2019

Matt Cardona did win the United States title on one occasion during his WWE run. He had previously defeated Dolph Ziggler for the coveted belt at TLC 2011. He was let go by WWE last year as a part of the company's budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Arjun