Matt Cardona's first AEW t-shirt the top seller of the week

Matt Cardona has taken to social media to thank his fans for making Cardona's first AEW t-shirt the top seller this week on Pro Wrestling Tees.

The former WWE Superstar made his debut with All Elite Wrestling last week, coming to the aid of his friend Cody as The American Nightmare was under attack from members of The Dark Order.

The former Zack Ryder thanked his fans with a post on his official Twitter account:

"THANK YOU to everyone who made a purchase! Get my new @AEWrestling shirt on http://SHOPAEW.com and @PWTees!"

Matt Cardona's AEW in-ring debut

This week on AEW Dynamite, Matt Cardona will make his in-ring AEW debut. His first professional wrestling match in 5 months, Cardona will team with current TNT Champion Cody as they take on Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order.

It has been reported that Matt Cardona's current AEW contract is a limited, short term deal for only 5 appearances.

This has subsequently been confirmed by Matt Cardona during an interview with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino. While Cardona did confirm that his deal with All Elite Wrestling is initially for a few appearances, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion seems to be committed to AEW for the foreseeable future:

"Yes so there's a couple appearances, a few appearances right now but listen... I'm not here for a little vacation. I'm here to win the TNT Title, the AEW Title, to get all those action figures! I'm here because I want to be here. You know what I'm saying? So we'll get there. Just stayed tuned. Everybody just take a chill pill and relax and enjoy the show!"

It is interesting that Matt Cardona mentioned that he is in AEW to win the AEW World Championship as well as the AEW TNT Championship. His partner on Wednesday night, Cody, is the current reigning TNT Champion. While they will be tag team partners on Dynamite this week, could Matt Cardona have his eyes set on the AEW TNT Championship and Cody in the future? Only time will tell.