Matt Cardona sends 2-word message to Triple H after WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, recently sent a two-word message to Triple H after the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The event emanated live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event showcased some incredible matches, including Gunther vs. Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, which ended in favor of The Ring General after a controversial finish that was later addressed by Triple H. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan were some more names in action during the show.

Following the premium live event, The Game took to Instagram to post a photo, showcasing a new book he was going to read on his way back home.

"Headed home with some new reading material from @garyvee. Very interested to see what this new book is all about."

Check out Triple H's Instagram post below:

This post caught former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona's attention and he sent a two-word message to Triple H, approving the book.

"Great read," Matt Cardona commented.

Check out a screenshot of Matt Cardona's comment on Triple H's Instagram post below:

Screenshot of Matt Cardona's comment on Triple H's Instagram post.

What the future has in store for The Indy God remains to be seen.

Chelsea Green talked about Matt Cardona's potential return to WWE

While speaking on an edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green talked about her husband Matt Cardona's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. Green said that she was patiently waiting for her husband's return and also mentioned that she believed it was only a matter of time before The Indy God came back to the Stamford-based company.

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time, it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," Chelsea Green said.

It will be interesting to see if Matt Cardona will return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback