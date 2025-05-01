Matt Cardona shares Chelsea Green's whereabouts after WWE star bids farewell

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently took to social media to share a massive update on his wife, Chelsea Green, amid her absence from TV. The Hot Mess' future in the Stamford-based promotion is uncertain at the moment.

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Chelsea Green locked horns with Zelina Vega for the Women's United States Championship. Despite interference from Green's teammates, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, Vega emerged victorious and captured her first major singles title on the main roster.

Following her massive loss, Green bid 'farewell.' She recently took to X/Twitter to send an emotional message, writing that although there would still be great champions in the Stamford-based promotion, there wouldn't be another Chelsea ever again.

Amid uncertainty over The Hot Mess' future, her husband, Matt Cardona, recently took to Instagram to provide a major update. Cardona uploaded a photo with Chelsea Green, where they could be seen spending time together in Palm Desert.

"Post workout margaritas in Palm Desert!" he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below.

Former WWE writer wants Chelsea Green to pursue a career in movies

During a recent edition of The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE writer Vince Russo said Chelsea Green should pursue a career in Hollywood as he believed The Hot Mess was a bigger star than the Stamford-based promotion.

Russo also insisted that Green should leave wrestling because he believed World Wrestling Entertainment was holding her down.

"Chelsea Green should be in movies. Chelsea Green should be in a TV sitcom. Chelsea Green is a bona fide star. Chelsea, get yourself an agent, maybe an acting coach to sharpen your skills a little. You are a bigger star than the WWE. I know you love wrestling. They don't deserve your talent. If they are going to treat you like this because God forbid, Tommy, you question something. God forbid you question them. Get the hell out of there. They are holding you down. You can do bigger and better things than the WWE," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Chelsea Green after she dropped the Women's United States Championship to Zelina Vega.

