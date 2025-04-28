Popular SmackDown star immediately leaving WWE to pursue another career must happen, says Vince Russo

A popular WWE SmackDown star recently lost a championship after holding it for over 100 days. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently urged that superstar to leave the Stamford-based company and pursue an acting career.

Ad

Since returning to the promotion in 2023, Chelsea Green has been one of the most entertaining characters on television. Last December, she was crowned the inaugural Women's United States Champion. However, she lost the title to Zelina Vega last Friday on SmackDown. Following her defeat, the 34-year-old posted a message on social media, bidding goodbye to WWE. The post sparked rumors about the former champion's future despite her still being under contract.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo advised Green to leave the Stamford-based company and pursue a career in acting. He claimed the Canadian star should be in movies and TV sitcoms:

"Chelsea Green should be in movies. Chelsea Green should be in a TV sitcom. Chelsea Green is a bona fide star. Chelsea, get yourself an agent, maybe an acting coach to sharpen your skills a little. You are a bigger star than the WWE. I know you love wrestling. They don't deserve your talent. If they are going to treat you like this because God forbid, Tommy, you question something. God forbid you question them. Get the hell out of there. They are holding you down. You can do bigger and better things than the WWE," he said. [From 24:26 to 25:14]

Ad

Ad

Vince Russo thinks WWE CCO Triple H is punishing Chelsea Green

On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo claimed Chelsea Green had probably questioned her absence from WrestleMania despite being the Women's United States Champion.

The wrestling veteran suggested that the 34-year-old might have voiced her unhappiness with the decision, which led Triple H to punish her by making her drop the title to Zelina Vega:

Ad

"Well, Tommy, like typical WWE BS, the next thing we know, Chelsea Green is on SmackDown Friday night losing to 4'1", 75 lbs Zelina Vega and dropping the title. So, this is the chief petty officer's way of punishing Chelsea Green. 'No, Chelsea, you've got to fall in line, Chelsea. You can't ask me questions, Chelsea. You can't speak out when nothing makes sense. So, now, Chelsea, we're gonna teach you a lesson. Now, we're gonna put the belt on somebody else who doesn't matter at all," he said.

Ad

Ad

It would be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Women's United States Champion.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More