Popular SmackDown star immediately leaving WWE to pursue another career must happen, says Vince Russo

A popular WWE SmackDown star recently lost a championship after holding it for over 100 days. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently urged that superstar to leave the Stamford-based company and pursue an acting career.
Since returning to the promotion in 2023, Chelsea Green has been one of the most entertaining characters on television. Last December, she was crowned the inaugural Women's United States Champion. However, she lost the title to Zelina Vega last Friday on SmackDown. Following her defeat, the 34-year-old posted a message on social media, bidding goodbye to WWE. The post sparked rumors about the former champion's future despite her still being under contract.
Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo advised Green to leave the Stamford-based company and pursue a career in acting. He claimed the Canadian star should be in movies and TV sitcoms:
"Chelsea Green should be in movies. Chelsea Green should be in a TV sitcom. Chelsea Green is a bona fide star. Chelsea, get yourself an agent, maybe an acting coach to sharpen your skills a little. You are a bigger star than the WWE. I know you love wrestling. They don't deserve your talent. If they are going to treat you like this because God forbid, Tommy, you question something. God forbid you question them. Get the hell out of there. They are holding you down. You can do bigger and better things than the WWE," he said. [From 24:26 to 25:14]
Vince Russo thinks WWE CCO Triple H is punishing Chelsea Green
On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo claimed Chelsea Green had probably questioned her absence from WrestleMania despite being the Women's United States Champion.
The wrestling veteran suggested that the 34-year-old might have voiced her unhappiness with the decision, which led Triple H to punish her by making her drop the title to Zelina Vega:
"Well, Tommy, like typical WWE BS, the next thing we know, Chelsea Green is on SmackDown Friday night losing to 4'1", 75 lbs Zelina Vega and dropping the title. So, this is the chief petty officer's way of punishing Chelsea Green. 'No, Chelsea, you've got to fall in line, Chelsea. You can't ask me questions, Chelsea. You can't speak out when nothing makes sense. So, now, Chelsea, we're gonna teach you a lesson. Now, we're gonna put the belt on somebody else who doesn't matter at all," he said.
It would be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Women's United States Champion.
