Zelina Vega sends heartfelt message after first-ever singles WWE championship win on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega captured her first-ever singles title on last night's SmackDown. She has now shared an emotional message with the fans on social media.

Ad

During the April 25, 2025, episode of Friday night show, Chelsea Green put her Women's United States Championship on the line against the former LWO member. The encounter saw Piper Niven and Alba Fyre interfere multiple times to help Green. However, the referee eventually ejected The Secret Hervice from ringside. Amidst the chaos, La Muñeca capitalized by hitting the Code Red on her opponent to secure the pinfall victory. This win marked Vega's first singles championship in her WWE career and ended the Hot Mess' reign of 132 days.

Ad

Trending

On X/Twitter, the 34-year-old star posted a heartfelt message after SmackDown. Zelina Vega described the surreal experience of a long-held dream materializing into reality, as she woke up with a championship with her husband, Aleister Black, by her side.

"I had so many dreams like this night… but I always woke up and said 'man that would be so cool..' This time.. when I woke up, I still saw that championship title in my hands and my husband by my side. #blessed," she wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zelina Vega opens up about her WWE championship win

In a SmackDown backstage interview with Byron Saxton, the former LWO member broke down in tears after her match against Chelsea Green. She revealed what it meant to her to capture her first-ever singles title.

Zelina Vega described the unbelievable feeling of holding the title and the emotional impact of the "You Deserve It" chants from the crowd.

Ad

"It's real life. I'm holding it. It's crazy, you know.[...] I can't believe it's real, I can't believe I'm holding this right now. My name is in the history books as the second Women's United States Champion. [...] It's one that you always pray for, but you never really know if it's going to happen. I think hearing the words, 'You Deserve It,' as I was walking up the ramp with this, really shocked me," Vega said.

Ad

It will be exciting to see which WWE Superstar will step up next to challenge La Muñeca for the Women's United States Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More