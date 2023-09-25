Matt Cardona wants to bring 73-year-old WWE Hall of Famer out of retirement

Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, has revealed that he wants to work with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler.

The former United States Champion has had a career resurgence in the indies after parting ways with the global wrestling juggernaut in 2020. Since his departure, he has won numerous titles from different promotions, and has shared the ring with many veterans, including Ricky Morton, Bully Ray, Rhyno, and EC3.

In a recent Twitter post, Matt Cardona stated that he thinks it's official that he teams up with or wrestles Jerry "The King" Lawler. He also included a photo of the wrestling legend in his post.

"I think it’s official that Jerry Lawler and I need to either team up…or wrestle each other," wrote Cardona.

Jerry Lawler competed in his last match in January earlier this year, which he won. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Matt Cardona says he'd lay out John Cena if he ever returns to WWE

It's no secret that The Cenation Leader and Matt Cardona are friends, as they were acknowledged as buddies on WWE TV.

Speaking in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, the self-proclaimed Indy God stated that he would lay out John Cena if he ever returns to the Stamford-based company.

“I think John Cena is the man. I have nothing but respect and love for John. People ask me all the time, ‘Are you coming to WWE?’ I don’t know. But if I did, I’d want to lay out John Cena. Like you just said, it’s because of John, I got pushed off the stage in a wheelchair. It’s because of him I got kicked in the nuts at WrestleMania. So John Cena, if you’re watching this, I can see you. That’s all that matters. I can see him," Cardona said.

John Cena is expected to make his televised in-ring return at WWE Fastlane, where he'll most likely compete in a tag team match.

