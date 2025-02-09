Matt Hardy accused of complaining about 58-year-old star to Vince McMahon; publicly responds

Matt Hardy has responded to claims that he complained to Vince McMahon about a fellow star back in the day. Former WWE Superstar Perry Saturn recently alleged that Matt Hardy complained to McMahon about his 'stiff' in-ring style.

In a new video on Maven's YouTube channel, ex-WWE star Perry Saturn made a bold claim. As per his story, Hardy once complained to McMahon about him being stiff, and the latter told Saturn about it. McMahon also allegedly told Saturn he would book the duo to face off "every night" for the next six months.

Matt Hardy noticed the video and has now shared a lengthy message on X/Twitter in response to Saturn's claim about him and Vince McMahon. Check out an excerpt from the post below.

"This is abjectly false. I’ve never legitimately complained about anything during my career - Including working with snug workers, my booking or working with people I don’t see eye to eye with. People who actually know me & my character absolutely know this. I’ve certainly never complained to Vince about anything, LOL."

Matt Hardy is disappointed with Perry Saturn over his claim about Vince McMahon

In the same post, Hardy wrote that he never worked with Perry Saturn for a period of six months. The TNA Wrestling star then said he previously talked about how Saturn was the most difficult wrestler he had ever shared the ring with. Hardy felt the 58-year-old tried to dictate what The Hardy Boyz would do while they worked with him on WWE TV.

Hardy further said he was disappointed in Saturn for "manufacturing" the story about him and McMahon. He then wished Saturn all the best and added that life was too short to keep holding grudges. The Broken One's post on X/Twitter received tons of responses from WWE fans, and most of them extended their support to him.

