Matt Hardy believes things would've gone very differently for a current WWE RAW Superstar if he debuted today.

Shelton Benjamin debuted for WWE back in 2002, and has had title runs with both the Intercontinental and United States Championships. However, the company never put Benjamin in a position to hold a world title in the promotion.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy was asked why Shelton Benjamin never got a main event run in WWE. The former ECW Champion believes if a young Benjamin debuted today instead of 2002, things would be very different for him.

“I think if you had Shelton Benjamin, a young Shelton Benjamin, come along today, it would change a lot," Hardy said. "I think because back then it was, they were looking for larger-than-life personalities, people that really bonded with the crowd. And I feel like they didn’t see that as much in Shelton as they would have liked to. They knew from an athletic perspective, he was just unbelievable. He was unreal. I feel like in this day and age, if you have someone who’s an amazing athlete and produces these great quality matches, day in and day out, and does every single time they hit the ring? Then they get over in a different way because the fan base is kind of changed for their respect for the in-ring content as well. So I think if Shelton came along today, I think it would be changed, and he would definitely be programmed a lot higher than he was back then.”

Matt Hardy believes The Hurt Business was a great stable

The last time Shelton Benjamin got a push on WWE RAW was as a member of The Hurt Business. Matt Hardy expressed his belief that The Hurt Business was a great faction and put over Benjamin's role in the group, calling him a good dude.

“Yeah, it was great," Matt Hardy said. "And Sheldon on top of that too, is just — Shelton’s a good guy. Very funny guy, good dude.” [H/T: 411Mania]

What do you make of Hardy's comments? Do you think a young Shelton Benjamin would be a main eventer if he debuted today? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : Would Shelton Benjamin be a main eventer if he debuted today? Yes No 0 votes