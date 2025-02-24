Matt Hardy breaks silence after former AEW star debuts in WWE; discusses "starting point"

Former WWE Superstar and current TNA star Matt Hardy reacted to a former AEW star's debut on NXT. Hardy explained why it was the perfect "starting point" for the 35-year-old star.

Ricky Starks, now known as Ricky Saints in WWE, officially joined NXT last Tuesday by signing his contract. Saints is on a collision course against Wes Lee and fellow ex-AEW star Ethan Page.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the legendary tag team champion discussed Saints' decision to join WWE. Matt likes the fit, calling it a good "starting point" since the main roster was already fully booked for WrestleMania season.

"I do like the fit there with him. I think it'll be a great starting point with him. … I think all the Mania programs are locked in, so they pretty much have the guys they really want to focus on TV for the next few months right in to Mania. I think having those guys in NXT and building them and letting them be players and and top performers in NXT is a good call," Hardy said. [1:14 - 1:46]

Ricky Saints and Matt Hardy previously worked together in AEW, but Hardy left the company much earlier. Saints was reportedly released on February 10 and appeared on NXT the following day.

Jeff and Matt Hardy set to make WWE return on Tuesday's episode of NXT

The Hardy Boyz are set for a shocking return to WWE on Tuesday when they defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against the No Quarter Catch Crew on NXT. NQCC laid down the challenge last week and was immediately accepted by Jeff and Matt Hardy.

This will be the legendary tag team's first appearance on WWE TV since leaving the company during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hardy Boyz are not officially signed by WWE but are under contract with TNA Wrestling.

However, thanks to WWE and TNA's recent multi-year partnership, they are able to make their return, even if it's on NXT. They have been TNA World Tag Team Champions since October 26.

