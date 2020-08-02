Matt Hardy recently took to social media to tease a future match with the Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara in All Elite Wrestling. Hardy and Guevara have already faced each other on the road to this year's Double or Nothing, but it appears that Matt Hardy wants another match against The Spanish God soon.

Matt Hardy was previously scheduled to face off against Sammy Guevara on the June 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, with a stipulation that Sammy Guevara would choose the "version" of Matt Hardy that The Spanish God would compete against.

However, that match was canceled following Sammy Guevara's suspension by AEW.

After serving his suspension, Sammy Guevara returned to AEW during the July 22 edition of Dynamite on TNT. Now that the Spanish God is back, his feud with Matt Hardy has resumed.

Matt Hardy distracted Sammy Guevara this past week on AEW Dynamite, causing the latter to take the fall for The Inner Circle as they squared off against Jurassic Express, Best Friends, and Orange Cassidy in a 10-man tag team match.

Matt Hardy would repeatedly say "welcome back" as Guevara looked on from the ring in frustration.

Which version of Matt Hardy will Sammy Guevara face?

Matt Hardy has dubbed himself "Mutifarious" so far in All Elite Wrestling. The legendary wrestler has appeared as multiple "versions" of himself throughout his time in AEW.

The versions of Matt Hardy that we have seen so far include "Broken" Matt Hardy, "Big Money Matt" Hardy, "Unkillable" Matt Hardy, "Classic" Matt Hardy, and "Mattitude" Matt Hardy. Could there even be more versions that we have yet to meet in AEW?

In addition to the various iterations of Matt Hardy we have seen, he has also been serving as a mentor/manager of sorts of Private Party. This has led to fans drawing parallels between Hardy and Michael Hayes, who served as The Hardy Boyz' manager during their early days as a tag team in WWE.