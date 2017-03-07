WWE News: Matt Hardy files for Trademark on ‘Broken’ gimmick

Amidst confusion about who owns the character, Matt Hardy has made a smart move.

The “Broken” Matt Hardy became the hottest gimmick in pro wrestling in 2016

What’s the story?

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Matt Hardy has taken the first legal step to own his “Broken” name as he filed a trademark to officially lock it down.

Pro Wrestling Sheet claimed that according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, earlier last week, the wrestler filed for a trademark on “Broken Matt Hardy” for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

In case you didn’t know…

When he came up with the Broken gimmick, Matt Hardy shook the entire world of pro-wrestling.

For the first time in his career, his popularity soared as the gimmick propelled him into becoming one of the biggest talking points of 2016. It somewhat reinvigorated the TNA program which was on the brink of shutting down.

The heart of the matter

Sources close to the wrestler have told Pro Wrestling Sheet that anything already filmed which had anything to do with any gimmick Matt Hardy used during the course of his contract with Impact could be used by them to profit off of it.

However, once the contract is over, Hardy will retain the ownership of his character and all rights to the “Broken Matt Hardy” name.

On the other hand, sources close to Impact Wrestling have told Pro Wrestling Sheet that the deal specifically stated that the company will own the rights to all IP creations. If this is indeed the case, then Impact can file an opposition to the trademark.

What’s next?

As of now, Impact has not yet filed to oppose the trademark. For the Hardys, they have already moved over from Impact. After rumours suggested that they could sign for New Japan Pro Wrestling or WWE, they joined Ring of Honor.

Also read: WWE Rumors: Matt Hardy may not be able to use the 'Broken' gimmick outside Impact Wrestling

They will defend their ROH Tag Team Championship this coming Friday against The Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice at ROH’s 15th Anniversary show in a Triple Threat Las Vegas Street Fight match.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is a smart move on Matt Hardy’s part. As we have already reported earlier, the Hardys are only signed to ROH until Supercard of Honor XI and could be poised for a return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 or on the post-Mania Raw.

It is a smart decision by the Hardys to have the gimmick trademarked before they head to WWE.

