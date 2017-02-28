WWE Rumors: Matt Hardy may not be able to use the 'Broken' gimmick outside Impact Wrestling

The Broken One may be looking at a tussle with TNA for his gimmick.

28 Feb 2017

Matt Hardy officially announced his departure from TNA this week

What’s the story?

Matt Hardy may not be able to use the ‘Broken’ gimmick outside of Impact Wrestling. Prowrestlingsheet.com reported that there are ownership issues on the gimmick and there is a certain confusion about who owns the character.

In case you didn’t know...

The Hardys have not renewed their contract with Impact Wrestling. They do not have a no-compete clause in their contract and will be able to wrestle for other promotions once their existing contract runs out.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy sent out shockwaves in the world of pro-wrestling when he came up with the Broken gimmick. The reinvention of Matt Hardy has been one of the biggest talking points of 2016, and it reinvigorated the TNA program when it was on the brink of shutting down.

Now that their contract is coming to an end, the Hardys want to carry the Broken gimmick with them but their contract states otherwise. According to Impact wrestling, all creations are intellectual property belonging to the company.

However, Matt Hardy will still hold ownership of the name and the character.

What’s next?

There has been a lot of speculation as to whether the Hardys are considering a move to the WWE. With WrestleMania knocking at the door, a surprise appearance may be on the cards.

However, the two parties might have to take the dispute to court to settle it. The Hardys will face the Young Bucks in Ring of Honor on April 1st.

Sportskeeda's take

Dave Meltzer reported earlier this month that Vince McMahon is planning for a surprise at WrestleMania and signing the Hardy’s may be a big surprise indeed. With all that has gone on in the WWE since the brand split, Vince might decide to strengthen the tag team division with the inclusion of the Hardy Boyz into the mix.

