Matt Hardy justifies comments about being scared for Jeff Hardy's relapse and current WWE storyline

Matt Hardy was worried about unnecessary pressure on Jeff Hardy in the recent WWE storyline.

However, he later stated that it is merely his opinion on the feud.

Jeff Hardy was recently offered drinks for celebration on SmackDown

As previously reported, AEW Superstar Matt Hardy took to Twitter to express his concern over Jeff Hardy and his current run in WWE. Ever since the latter made his return to WWE SmackDown, he has been feuding with Sheamus on the Blue brand. However, this rivalry took an ugly turn when Sheamus started bringing up Jeff Hardy's personal battles into the mix, including his real-life struggles with alcohol.

Matt Hardy believes that his brother and former tag team partner Jeff Hardy might be under a lot of necessary pressure. He expressed his concern about Jeff Hardy possibly relapsing and said,

I’m very happy with how AEW has let me brand my persona. Allowing me to help younger talent on & off screen, while also respectfully celebrating my legacy & contributions to the industry. I have those same concerns about the unneeded pressure on my brother.

Following that, Matt Hardy was further asked by his fans to talk about his recent comments on the WWE storyline. He then went on to say that he thinks his brother looks incredible inside the ring and he has genuine praises for Jeff Hardy's recent performances.

That said, Matt Hardy agreed that everything is Jeff Hardy's decision and his concern with respect to the recent storyline on WWE is merely his opinion. Here's what Matt Hardy had to say about his previous statement.

Make no mistake, from what I’ve seen Jeff do in-ring, he’s looked incredible. As a performer, I praise his recent performances. Ultimately, whatever he does is his decision & his alone. My take on his current story is merely *my opinion*, which doesn’t make it right or wrong.

Jeff Hardy's current run in WWE

It was earlier reported that WWE are trying to book Jeff Hardy in a weak light on his way out of the company. Tom Colohue stated that WWE couldn't get Jeff Hardy to extend his contract with the promotion and therefore, they can't book any meaningful victories for the Charismatic Enigma in the current scenario.

As for the feud between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, it has seen everything from a literal 'piss angle' to the 'Celtic Warrior' provoking Jeff's personal demons by serving his drinks. Both Jeff Hardy and Sheamus are now set to lock horns in a Bar Fight at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules'. The unique stipulation for their match at the upcoming PPV was confirmed on the last week's episode of SmackDown.