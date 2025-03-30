Matt Hardy lays down WrestleMania 41 challenge to two WWE Hall of Famers

The Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz are legendary WWE tag teams. The Hall of Fame teams have battled multiple times in high-stakes matches that have revolutionized tag team wrestling. Matt and Jeff Hardy are the reigning TNA Tag Team Champions.

For quite some time, the two have been going back and forth, laying the foundation for their potential final dance in the ring.

While speaking on the recent episode of Busted Open Radio, D-Von Dudley added fuel to the ongoing gimmick war between them and Hardy Boyz. D-Von referred to him and Bully Ray as the Michael Jordan of tag team wrestling and called the Hardys the LeBron James of the newer generation.

D-Von Dudley vowed to finally end the 'GOAT' debate between the Dudley Boyz and Hardy Boyz and called out TNA Tag Team Champions for a final tag showdown if they have any problem acknowledging them as GOATs.

Matt Hardy has now responded to his rivals, calling them out. He quoted the clip on X/Twitter, featuring the 52-year-old legend, and expressed that he and Jeff Hardy are ready to settle the debate in the ring, and asked the Dudleys whether they want to clash at WWE WrestleMania 41, Slammiversary, or Stand and Deliver.

“Myself & @JEFFHARDYBRAND are ready, @bullyray5150 & @TestifyDVon. Where at? WrestleMania?, Slammiversary?, Stand & Deliver?” wrote Matt.

Matt Hardy reacts to having a match with the legendary WWE tag team

While recently speaking on the Battleground podcast, the reigning TNA Tag Team Champions were asked about having an iconic rematch with WWE arch-rivals The Dudley Boyz one more time. Matt Hardy stated that he and Jeff are ready; if the Dudleys are ready, they could put their titles on the line.

"Please. I think we’re ready. Are you ready? Myself and Jeff, we’re 100% ready. We’re up every morning, we’re doing our ice baths, our cold plunges, we’re busting our ass, we’re working out, we’re trying to stay in tip-top shape, to be middle-aged men. We are ready. We would love to face the middle-aged Dudleys. So as long as Bully and D-Von, they’re ready to rock and roll, we are ready at the drop of a dime. We’ll put the TNA titles up," said Matt.

With WWE WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if the legends collide one last time at the Showcase of The Immortals or somewhere else this year.

