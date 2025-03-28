Matt Hardy makes a surprising claim about how he could make a stunning WWE main roster return sooner than expected

Matt Hardy and his brother Jeff Hardy have been making NXT appearances recently, and even successfully defended their TNA Tag Team Titles against the NXT Tag Champions Fraxiom. When addressing a main roster return, Matt Hardy made a surprising claim.

The Hardy Boyz have been in NXT as part of the TNA-WWE crossover deal. Their recent appearances have marked their first-ever stint in WWE's developmental brand, and it has been a smashing success, as fans unsurprisingly embraced the legendary brothers.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Matt Hardy said that there's a strong possibility that the TNA World Tag Team Titles could be defended not just on the main roster, but on a Premium Live Event:

“I think there’s a very strong possibility you end up seeing that before it’s all said and done.”

When looking back at it, Jeff Hardy said that the NXT appearance was something he manifested in his mind. He described it as "rewarding and fulfilling", adding that both he and his brother are exactly where they need to be in their careers right now. He said that "anything is possible" with regard to a main roster return.

If it happens, it would be a major shock, but it would prove to solidify the partnership between WWE and TNA.

You can watch the full video below:

Matt Hardy revealed exactly where Tony Khan creates a "disconnect."

Hardy has had a crazy few years in wrestling, and his return to TNA seemed to be a return to some level of stability. So, when criticizing Tony Khan, he had one specific complaint.

On The Extreme Life podcast, Matt Hardy praised AEW CEO Tony Khan for how he provides great wrestling on pay-per-views, but argued that he struggles in connecting the dots with stories on weekly television:

"One thing Tony Khan does great is provide wrestling pay-per-views that have absolutely amazing wrestling," Hardy said. "I think he usually always hits home runs on those. I just think sometimes connecting the dots, TV to TV to TV, and story elements — I think sometimes that is maybe where the disconnect happens." (H/T WrestlingInc)

It should be noted that Matt Hardy has a nuanced opinion on Tony Khan. While he has been critical of AEW's use of talent, stating that it drove him nuts, he has also praised Tony Khan for being far more accessible than Vince McMahon.

Ultimately, it simply didn't work out for him, but not many fans view it as a negative connotation for AEW.

