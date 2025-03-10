Matt Hardy names two WWE Superstars who will become the next "big stars"

TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy recently returned to WWE on NXT. While seeing the Hardy Boyz back in the Stamford-based promotion added plenty of nostalgic value, it seems Matt also scouted some talent on the developmental brand.

On February 25, Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to NXT and competed in a match against No Quarter Catch Crew's Travion Heights and Myles Borne. Although the bout was won by the TNA stars, Heights and Borne left a lasting impression on the Hardy Boyz.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, he heaped praise on Borne and Heights. Hardy was quick to put over the 25-year-old, with a special mention of his hearing disability in a positive manner, and also noted that he was a "special athlete."

“Somebody I want to put over is Myles Borne too. The fact that he is fully deaf and just the fact that he is so talented and liberating and you know, he can’t hear but he goes without missing a beat. He’s just incredible. He’s truly an incredible story, special athlete, and great guy,” Hardy said.

Later, Matt Hardy also spoke highly about Heights and mentioned that both NXT Superstars had what it takes to be big in pro wrestling, and hoped that they got the right sort of opportunities.

“Tavion, too. You can’t go without mentioning how he is like a mega athlete, he’s like a scary athlete. He’s a very real guy too, you know, with everything he’s done but he’s just so talented and athletic in the ring, man. He busted his ass and was bouncing all over the place. They’re two amazing guys and they’re going to be — if they get the right opportunities, they’re both going to be really big stars in pro wrestling,” he added.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will be back in WWE

When Jeff and Matt Hardy returned to WWE on the February 25 edition of NXT, it brought back memories for many wrestling fans. While this appearance of the Hardy Boyz was historic in its own right, they are also set to create history this week.

On March 11, the wrestling veterans are set to return for WWE's Roadblock event. In this event, Matt and Jeff Hardy will be defending their TNA World Tag Team Championship against current NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

This match holds historic value because it's the first time a TNA title will be defended in a WWE ring. It will be interesting to see if the Hardy Boyz will be able to hold their own against NXT's best.

