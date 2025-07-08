Matt Hardy praises "amazing" 76-year-old WWE legend on social media

Matt Hardy is quite active on social media, and the current TNA star took to X/Twitter to praise a 76-year-old WWE legend for how he has been handling the aging process.

The WWE legend is none other than Ric Flair, who has faced his fair share of personal trials and tribulations throughout his life. While Hardy was the first to admit that he wasn't planning on calling Ric Flair a saint, he still had some very kind words for him.

Matt Hardy said that he's cool and friendly with Ric Flair and praised him for going to the gym and working out despite having health issues at 76 years old.

It's certainly true that for anyone, once they stop moving, the aging process tends to accelerate dramatically. This is why physical activity is considered one of the healthiest habits to adopt throughout one's life. There's no doubt that working out is helping Flair remain in better shape.

The video that Matt Hardy was responding to was the one that Ric Flair posted on his X/Twitter account, showing himself getting "back in business" and stating that a little blood can't hold him back.

He looks incredible, and hopefully, he recovers and remains in tip-top shape.

