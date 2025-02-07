Matt Hardy provides big Hardy Boyz WWE update

Jeff and Matt Hardy are widely viewed as one of the greatest WWE tag teams ever. In a recent podcast episode, Matt gave a promising update on The Hardy Boyz possibly appearing on WWE television again.

The legendary duo are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions. In January, TNA and WWE announced a multi-year cross-promotional deal that allows wrestlers to appear on the other company's shows.

Without giving too much away, Matt confirmed on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast that he and his brother will return to WWE programming:

"Especially with this partnership going on right now, I know we have talked to some people, and The Hardyz are definitely an act I would, I don't wanna say it's a fact, but they're an act you will see show up at some point, and I think it's going to be really interesting going forth because we are like WWE legacy acts. There's a lot of intriguing scenarios we can find ourselves in. Some of the stuff that I've kinda gotten wind of, I'm really interested in. I think the future's gonna be very, very exciting for both TNA and WWE." [5:06 – 5:39]

The Hardy Boyz made their names in WWE in the late 1990s and 2000s. Matt and Jeff returned in 2017 before leaving again in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Matt Hardy on The Hardy Boyz's WWE YouTube appearance

On February 4, the WWE Vault YouTube channel uploaded a video of The Hardy Boyz reliving their greatest WWE moments.

Matt Hardy revealed fans can expect to see more WWE social media content from himself and Jeff in the coming months:

"We had WWE reach out to us and they asked if we'd be interested in doing some content. They had some things in mind. This was one of the projects. This was the main project that we did, this retrospective, and we recorded a couple of other things for their social media, so there are a couple of other things that could drop at any time. We have stayed in contact since then and I know there's a couple of other projects we're talking about doing together." [4:45 – 5:06]

The Hardy Boyz have not teamed together in WWE since April 20, 2019. They defeated The Usos at a live event before relinquishing the SmackDown Tag Team Championship due to an injury to Jeff Hardy.

