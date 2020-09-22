Matt Hardy provides health update on brutal fall at AEW: All Out

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy suffered a rather bad fall at AEW: All Out during the 'Broken Rules' match with Sammy Guevara. Matt Hardy fell backwards and through a table, but his head hit the unprotected concrete hard. After that it appeared that Matt Hardy had suffered a concussion, but the match was restarted with AEW saying that Matt Hardy not suffered a concussion after all. Matt Hardy's wife, Reby Hardy, however, thought differently and let it be known.

They needed additional imaging done after his CT. He’s still in the hospital. 1000% concussion. Anyone with eyes could have told you that tho. pic.twitter.com/pvitxewWI5 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 6, 2020

Matt Hardy provides health update after AEW: All Out fall

Ever since Matt Hardy has made the move from WWE to AEW, he has not had the best luck. Now, Matt Hardy has provided an update on his condition.

"Hey, everybody. I want to take a very quick minute and make this video to Tweet afterward. I just want to say to everyone out there who has sent me a message, or texted me, or DM'd me, or sent me a tweet or on Facebook, whatever it may be - there were so many. It was overwhelming and so humbling over the last few weeks. I've had a rough run the last few weeks, but so many people have reached out to check on me, and my condition, and health. There was just so much concern, and I'm so appreciative and humbled by it."

Matt HArdy added that he was going to be absolutely fine and he was working hard to get back wrestling in AEW.

THANK YOU ALL pic.twitter.com/pYgKg5bONj — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 22, 2020

"I just want to say thank you and let you know I'm okay and I'm going to be okay. I get knocked down a lot, but I'm going to do my damndest to get back up and I'm going to be 100% fine when it's all said and done. I want you guys to keep that mentality as well because we're living in a very difficult time. 2020 has been a rotten year, and I hope you stay strong because tough times call for tough people. I'm going to let you know I'm also planning on being on AEW Dynamite this week. I plan on being there, and I hope while I'm on All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, you are able to kind of get away and escape from the world. And hope I can put a smile on your face and entertain you."