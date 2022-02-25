Matt Hardy says he pushed for Hardy Boys to form a faction with 2 WWE legends to face DX

Matt Hardy is loving life in AEW right now. While it may not be the company he's most known for, he has enjoyed a long tenure across various promotions in the wrestling industry, not something many can claim. In a recent episode on his podcast, Matt Hardy revealed interesting plans for the formation of a legendary faction and a feud against DX.

Matt & Jeff Hardy were in a friendly rivalry with Edge & Christian in late 1999 and early 2000s. However, it was during their friendly feud period that both teams had respect for each other. Given that WWE chose to push Edge & Christian as a tag team for a longer period, many wanted to see their alliance with The Hardy Boyz.

On a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Tag Team Champion said he pushed for the formation of a four-man faction involving The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian. He added that he pitched for a feud against DX but was turned down:

"I don't think we thought breaking the teams up would hurt anything. We thought it could be mutually beneficial. We talked about this after the first tag team ladder match. I pushed to have us together as a faction. We were four young guys who were great friends, traveled together pretty often too. There would have been great chemistry together, the four of us doing stuff. It would've been great for building character and personality for all of us. We even pitched to do something with DX at some point. But I think DX, they probably went, 'I don't know, these young guys are getting a little out of their league, stay in your lane guys. Do your thing, you guys are good tag team wrestlers'. I don't think there was an issue to separate us. It would've been cool to see if we would've been in a faction together and be able to see a good thing for all four of us."

With all of this said, Matt admitted that, at the time, it was the right call to let Edge & Christian establish their characters:

"It was the right thing at the time to let them do their own thing and establish their characters."

Matt Hardy is all set for a Hardy Boyz reunion

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND It’s time to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team to ever do it. It’s time to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team to ever do it. https://t.co/n8GOrWrXNg

Matt Hardy was vocal after his brother Jeff Hardy was released from WWE. After suspicions of Jeff's relapse, it was Matt who broke the news that WWE reportedly jumped the gun when it came to his brother's drug test.

Jeff Hardy's drug, test taken outside of WWE, was confirmed to be negative and he rejected plans for a return and an induction into the 2022 Hall of Fame. He recently revealed that he's joining AEW, and The Hardy Boyz reunion tour is already set to happen.

Will Jeff Hardy make the most of his post-WWE release?

If you're using the quotes, please provide H/T credits to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Abhinav Singh