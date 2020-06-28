Matt Hardy reacts to Taz' shot at WWE and compares AEW

Matt Hardy talked about how AEW was going about their business and Taz's shot at WWE.

Things are looking very uncertain at the moment in the world of wrestling.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are one of the most legendary tag teams in WWE history; now, Matt Hardy is in AEW, while Jeff Hardy remains in WWE.

One of the most alarming topics over the last week has been the apparent outbreak of Covid-19 cases in WWE, with multiple WWE Superstars testing positive over a very small period of time. The tests were sparked after an NXT developmental talent who had been in the crowd during WWE TV tapings tested positive for Covid-19. Since then, there have apparently been 30-plus results in WWE of positive cases. Taz recently took a shot at WWE talking about how wearing masks and taking precautions is vital at this time. Now, Matt Hardy has also reacted to this and commented on what AEW is doing in the face of the pandemic.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy was released from WWE after his contract expired. He did not re-sign with the company and instead joined AEW, where he has already made quite the impact.

In light of the number of cases that had tested positive in WWE, Taz took a shot at the company, talking about the precautions he was taking in the light of the pandemic. He mentioned that he was 'blessed to work for a company that has been blood testing' all of the wrestlers in AEW from the very start of the pandemic, something that WWE has not been doing.

When I travel my mask stays on always, when I go into a store/business my mask is on. I always have hand sanitizer in my pocket & social distancing is vital. I'm blessed to work for a company who has been Blood Testing all of us in #AEW from the START of this Pandemic. #StaySafe — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) June 27, 2020

Matt Hardy has since responded to this tweet and said that this was the unselfish mentality that was required when it came to controlling the spread of the virus. He also mentioned that he was very thankful for AEW's thoroughness in dealing with each and every issue during the pandemic.

Same. THIS is the unselfish mentality it’s going to take to control the spread of this virus. I am also very thankful for @AEWrestling’s thoroughness throughout this pandemic. https://t.co/6NjQfmeAix — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 27, 2020

AEW has been hosting shows, as has WWE, throughout the pandemic, something that has been criticized by the wrestling community. There has been a lot of talk about wrestling taking a hiatus during this time, which New Japan actually did, with the company not hosting shows for quite a long time until the situation regained some semblance of control.