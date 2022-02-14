"Definitely on our to-do list" - Matt Hardy reveals dream match against WWE Tag team

Matt Hardy is disappointed that he and his brother Jeff were unable to work against The New Day during their latest run with WWE.

In 2017, the brothers made a shocking return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 where they won the RAW Tag Team Championship. In early 2020, Matt Hardy left the company, while Jeff would stay with the company until late 2021.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the current AEW Superstar says that he and Jeff would love to work against The New Day someday.

"The New Day is definitely a team that we want to work against," Matt Hardy revealed. "Because I got to reference them several times when I was doing Broken Matt Hardy in TNA/IMPACT. You know, they were The Day of New, and I kept making references to those guys and calling them out and saying it was our mission, we had been sent from a higher power, we have to prove that we are the greatest tag team in all space and time. So there's a match that was definitely on our to-do list that we wanted to get and have and unfortunately, we didn't get to have it then."

Matt Hardy still hopes that The Hardyz will get to face The New Day in the future

Even though the two teams no longer work for the same wrestling company, Matt remains hopeful that a tag match between The Hardys and The New Day could still happen at some point before Matt and Jeff call it a career.

"But yeah, I would have loved to have had that match," Matt Hardy continued. "Once again, Kofi is the guy I've known for a long time, got a lot of love and respect for him too. He's such a great family man now and has those kids and we always had that in common. Woods is someone I like a lot too. We're in this in this cool text group where we stay in contact quite a bit. Big E, I just kind of got to know him during this last run at WWE. So that was a lot of fun, too. He's just a great guy. I'm so happy that he has been as successful as he has been the last little while. I guess it's pro wrestling and who knows. Never say never. Maybe one day we'll get a Hardyz vs. The New Day match."

What do you make of Matt's comments? Would you like to see a match between The Hardy Boyz and The New Day? Who do you think would win? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

