Matt Hardy reveals why he was 'frustrated' in WWE

Matt Hardy didn't mince his words while addressing the topic.

He also hailed the AEW roster as the best in the wrestling world

Matt Hardy shares what it was like to be in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy opened up about his recent WWE run while appearing for an interview with Dan LaGreca and Bully Ray on the Busted Open Podcast. While Matt Hardy discussed a myriad of topics and even claimed that working with AEW is the 'most fun' part of his career so far, he also revealed why it was frustrating to work for WWE.

Matt Hardy returned to WWE alongside Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 33 in one of the most epic returns in the entire WWE history. Unfortunately, shortly after their arrival, Jeff sustained an injury which affected all the plans that were in place for the iconic Hardy Boyz.

As a result, Matt Hardy was left on the roster by himself, and he didn't enjoy the manner in which he was being used. During the recent interview, Matt Hardy explained that it frustrating for him to work with WWE, and he knew that he wouldn't sign again with the company, no matter how much they offer.

"It's extremely frustrating obviously. I knew what I was getting into going back there and just with the way things went back I knew it was a roll of the dice but let's give it a shot. Maybe things will be different, you know the system. Their mentality is that once they have something set in their head of who you are, even towards the end when they tried to sign me, I know in the machine's head what I am and what my role is going to be. I had to leave, regardless of how much money they would offer I had to turn it down because I would rather go somewhere else and be on this platform and create and I could be happy."

Matt Hardy joins AEW

Earlier this year, Matt Hardy took to his YouTube channel to announce that his time with WWE has come to an end. Soon after that, he signed a contract with AEW and brought back his 'Broken' gimmick on AEW Dynamite.

In AEW, Matt Hardy likes to play with his character when it comes to being a babyface and a heel. Moreover, he has a 'lake of incarnation' that helps him efficiently switch between the characters.

At the recently concluded AEW Double or Nothing PPV, Matt Hardy featured in the main event alongside The Elite to take on Chris Jericho and the rest of his Inner Circle. Hardy and The Elite went on to win the match to cap off a highly entertaining main event. Following that, it appears that AEW are planning to build a feud between him and Sammy Guevara.