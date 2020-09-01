Matt Hardy enjoyed a great career in WWE, but his ability to innovate outside of the company is where he began to truly reach his creative peak. Hardy was probably one of the pioneers of the Cinematic Match, especially with his creation of The Final Deletion match in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

In AEW, he and The Elite took on The Inner Circle in the Stadium Stampede match, which was very entertaining in their own right. Pro wrestling has to be innovative in the Pandemic Era, and WWE has been doing when they debuted The Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

Matt Hardy says WWE's Boneyard match was a smart way to use The Undertaker

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Hardy believed that the Boneyard match was great and thought the Fun House Match was interesting. He said: (H/T Wrestling News.co)

"I saw the Boneyard Match. I thought it was great. I thought it was done really well. I think it was one of the smartest usages of Taker they had in a long time. Bray and I are buddies so I watched the Funhouse Match. I thought it was super interesting. For me, considering the way my mind thinks, I thought it was very cool. I could see how some die-hard wrestling fans could get lost in that as well. I thought the bar fight my brother did with Sheamus was awesome. I thought it was done very well. I think wrestling fans should be very appreciative that they are getting these matches like this because we are doing all this during a pandemic era in front of no fans. It’s very hard on us as performers to go out there and work in front of no crowd.”

It's interesting to note that Matt Hardy does applaud the performers involved, especially when there are no fans to gauge off. Pro Wrestlers have to have worked harder and up their game and emote in different ways in some cases.

The Cinematic matches have proved to be an experience for the WWE Universe, and the Superstars have been applauded for it.