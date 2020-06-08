Matt Hardy reveals working in AEW is the 'most fun' part of his wrestling career

AEW Superstar 'Broken' Matt Hardy recently stated that working with AEW has been the most fun part of his wrestling career while speaking with Dan LaGreca and Bully Ray on the Busted Open Podcast.

Matt Hardy and his AEW run

In March, Matt Hardy took to his YouTube channel to announce that he has left WWE, and later that month, he made his debut for AEW. This also saw him bringing back his 'Broken' gimmick on AEW Dynamite.

During the interview, Matt Hardy went on to say that AEW has the best roster before saying that he has a good experience in wrestling that he can utilize in a 'certain way' provided the creative shows that trust in him. Talking about how lucky he has been to join AEW, Matt Hardy said,

"This AEW job and being here, this is the greatest roster and the most fun that I've ever had. Behind this would be the TNA run I had when I first started doing Broken Matt. This is the best gig I've ever had, I'm so fortunate and lucky to be here right now."

I'm a performer, I don't try to hide it, I'm 45 years old and I've been around almost 28 years doing this so I have to utilize it in a certain way. But if you utilize me I can produce really great stuff still. You have to have the trust and faith in me to do that and understand how to utilize Matt Hardy who has 28 years of bumps on his bump card. If you do that, I can help build people.

Matt Hardy further went on to say that he doesn't want any wrestling promotion to build the company around him, and he is not even interested in becoming a champion. Instead, he wants to be there and do his thing -- something that AEW allows him to do.

"I don't want to be the champion, I don't want the company to be built around me, I don't want to be the centerpiece of attention every week, I want to be there and do my thing and stay hot and fresh but help other guys. You're going to see that in the next couple of weeks with some of the things I'm doing." (h/t WrestlingInc.com

Matt Hardy teamed up with The Elite to take on Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle at the recent AEW Double or Nothing PPV. Their Stadium Stampede match was thoroughly entertaining, and it will be exciting to see what other things Matt Hardy has planned for his fans in the coming weeks.