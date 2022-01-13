Former WWE Superstar reveals which faction he pitched to rival D-Generation X

Matt Hardy had a great idea for a faction to go to war with D-Generation X in WWE.

On the first episode of his new podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy revealed that he once pitched a faction of The Hardy Boyz, Edge, and Christian to go to war against D-Generation X. It ended up giving birth to Hardy's V1 character instead:

"I think Vince knew myself, my brother, Edge and Christian were going to be extremely respected, people dug into our work ethic and we did some groundbreaking stuff that night before," Matt Hardy said. (...) "Going forward, I actually pitched initially, my idea was to have us together as a group and work against DX, and I wanted our group to be Version 1 of the Hardys and Edge and Christian. That’s initially where I came up with the Version 1 concept, Version 1 of the prototypes of wrestlers that you’re going to see in the future. That didn’t end up happening."

Did the Hardy Boyz get over organically in WWE?

Despite the faction never happening, Hardy feels that both teams got over organically when they were in WWE. He went on to mention how it is harder to "manufacture" stars in front of today's wrestling audience.

"I think it was very smart, and I would imagine this was a Vince call," Matt Hardy said. "Vince read the room correctly (...) There were always times where WWE would push someone and they would force or manufacture some type of superstar on the fans, and sometimes they would buy into it. We’re getting into that period where enough people understand wrestling that they can’t really manufacture a superstar, it has to happen organically."

What do you make of Matt Hardy's comments? Would you have liked to see this faction form in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

