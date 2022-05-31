"He is going to be a WWE lifer" – Matt Hardy makes big claim on current superstar

Matt Hardy feels Randy Orton will end his career in WWE. The tag team legend believes The Viper is a viable candidate to break the record for most world titles.

Hardy briefly spoke about his admiration for Orton during a recent podcast episode and explained what set his former rival apart from other talents. Orton has been a WWE Superstar since 2001, and he plans on wrestling for another decade or more.

The Apex Predator has 14 world championship reigns, just two away from John Cena and Ric Flair on the all-time list. Matt will have no problem seeing Orton become the most decorated world champion in WWE history. The AEW star also revealed why he loved watching Orton perform:

"I definitely feel Randy is going to be a candidate for that (the record for most world titles). You know, he is going to be a WWE lifer, obviously. For him to be the one to hold the most championships, I would totally be good with that. Once again, I'm a huge fan of his work; I'm a huge fan of his style of work; it's a throwback to yesteryear but also means so much." (from 42:15 to 42:36)

He is so good at being a psychopath: Matt Hardy on Randy Orton's work in WWE

It's a testament to Randy Orton's ability that at the age of 42, he's still amongst the best in-ring workers in the world. Matt Hardy said Orton still moved smoothly in the squared circle and knew how to maximize the impact of every moment.

While Randy has had several stints as a babyface, Matt noted that the former RAW Tag Team Champion was always at his best as a heel:

"He can do a lot of cool things, he's still athletic and also very creative with the things he does, but he does the little things so well. Me, I always talk about the devil's in the details, and Randy is great at that. He is very believable in what he does with his character, especially when he is being a heel. He is so good at being a psychopath." (from 42:37 to 42:56)

Randy Orton hasn't appeared on WWE TV since his title unification match against The Usos. The veteran superstar has been sidelined due to a supposed storyline injury, and WWE recently issued an update on his status. You can find it right here.

