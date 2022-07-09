"He was very envious" - Matt Hardy says former WWE World Champion was jealous of The Hardy Boyz

Matt Hardy says former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian was envious of the duo during their days in WWE.

The Hardy Boyz became one of the hottest tag teams of the decade due to their death-defying stunts and extreme matches. After the team split up, they both became successful singles stars within the company.

Another team that was synonymous with TLC matches was Edge and Christian. Edge went on to become an 11-time world champion. Meanwhile, Christian Cage won the gold twice in WWE. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt recalled the time when Cage was envious of him and Jeff during their WWE days:

"Whenever Jeff slipped off the top rope, he said he cheered in his house because he was so mad that we got contracts, and he did. He cheered for Jeff's Jeff's destruction, which is a funny story that we still share all the time now, and eventually, he got signed and we all ended up being okay. We ended up being best frenemies, but that's a very funny but true story. He was very envious of Jeff and I when we first signed and he cheered when Jeff slipped off the top rope from a moonsault body block to the floor.” [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Cage has a response to Hardy's claims. He currently manages Luchasauras in AEW.

Matt Hardy says Chrisitan got signed after Edge and The Hardy Boyz in WWE

The Hardy Boyz, Edge, and Christian had a long rivalry during their early days. Both teams were introduced to the audience by Gangrel and won multiple Tag Team Championships along the way.

After years of feuding and teaming up, Matt Hardy opened up on why Christian Cage was jealous of the duo. In the same episode, he said Christian was the last one to get signed by Vince McMahon's company amongst the four superstars:

“He wasn't frustrated because he was signed. He was already making money. That's why Christian, he was the last one to get signed. That's why he was showing that frustration and envy and jealousy. He's good with jealousy.” [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how the two iconic stars settle their differences. Cage and Luchasauras recently attacked Matt Hardy on AEW Dynamite and put him through the table.

