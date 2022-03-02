Matt Hardy calls out WWE for an overused finish in their matches

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has claimed that his former employer currently includes too many disqualification finishes in their matches.

Hardy is regarded by many as a pioneer when it comes to no disqualification contests in wrestling. The current AEW star, alongside his brother Jeff, holds a number of legendary ladder matches under his belt.

While speaking on his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion gave his opinion on WWE's current booking style in regards to their high usage of DQ finishes.

“I definitely, 100% agree that WWE overdoes DQs, without a doubt. There are times where you could either put heat on the heels and have some other heels interfere or you can have a great kickass match where the baby face valiantly overcomes the heel. And then you can have the heel always do something to get heat on him after the fact if you want to continue the story." (H/T Ringside News)

Hardy went onto say how with the amount of knowledge that modern wrestling fans possess, many want to see a clean finish to a match that furthers the story in a clearer manner.

"They’re just done a lot of times for protection, to keep people strong or to continue a story. Once again, I feel like fans are so knowledgeable about the wrestling product in 2022, they want to see a clean finish and they want to feel like they’re being rewarded for watching this angle or story, and they want to be paid a proper finish.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

WWE changed the finish to a very famous Matt Hardy match

Matt Hardy revealed on his podcast that Vince McMahon changed the finish of the famous TLC match at SummerSlam 2000. The bout saw the reigning tag team champions (Edge and Christian) defend their titles against The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz.

Despite how popular Matt and Jeff Hardy were, McMahon believed that they could make the title change at a later date, something that Matt Hardy agreed with.

“Well, that was supposed to be our big win and then he said, ‘well, it’s too predictable. Everybody in that venue is going to know you’re going to win and they’re expecting you to win, so I don’t want to do that. Let’s do it the next show.’ And I think sometimes that’s a good thing, especially when you have babyfaces that are over and that been in this long rivalry, and the fans want to be rewarded with this proper payoff.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

In what was the first ever Tables, Ladders and Chairs match in WWE history, the showdown between three of professional wrestling's greatest ever tag teams is still talked about and revered today.

What do you think of Matt Hardy's comments? Does WWE use too many DQ finishes in their product today? Do you remember the SummerSlam 2000 TLC match? Sound off below!

Edited by Genci Papraniku