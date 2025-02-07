Matt Hardy says WWE star deserves "long-term push"

Matt Hardy has wrestled for several major promotions in recent years, including AEW, TNA, and WWE. On the latest episode of his podcast, the 50-year-old explained why Chad Gable deserves more opportunities.

Gable has cemented his status as one of WWE's most talented in-ring performers over the last decade. The 38-year-old has held tag titles with Bobby Roode, Jason Jordan, and Otis. However, he has never won a singles championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran agreed with host Jon Alba that WWE's higher-ups should treat Gable as more of a priority and give him the "long-term push" that he deserves:

"I do not disagree. I think Chad Gable's extremely talented. He's a good employee, good dude, easy to work with, down for whatever, so I would love to see him get a strong long-term push and really utilized in the best way possible. I think he's someone deserving of it." [37:03 – 37:23]

On February 1, Gable was the third entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He lasted 21 minutes and 38 seconds before being eliminated by Jacob Fatu.

What's next for Chad Gable in WWE?

In recent months, Chad Gable has made it his mission to prove he does not have a problem defeating luchadores. The storyline led to a high-profile loss against the debuting Penta on the January 13 episode of RAW.

On February 3, Gable appeared in a backstage interview segment on RAW with allies The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. The former Olympian announced he is going on a quest to "conquer the dark arts of lucha libre" on his own.

He also challenged The Creed Brothers to win the World Tag Team Championship and Nile to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship by the time he returned.

Please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

