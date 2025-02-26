Matt Hardy sends emotional message following The Hardy Boyz's massive WWE return

WWE legend Matt Hardy recently took to social media to send an emotional message after his and Jeff Hardy's massive return to the Stamford-based promotion. The Hardy Boyz locked horns with No Quarter Catch Crew on this week's NXT.

No Quarter Catch Crew called The Hardy Boyz out to a match on last week's NXT. Jeff and Matt agreed to the challenge and made their electrifying return to WWE television on the latest episode of the black and silver brand. Although Myles Borne and Tavion Heights put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, it was not enough to put the legends away. During the last stages of the match, the TNA World Tag Team Champions took control of the match and eventually emerged victorious.

Following the show, Matt Hardy recently posted an emotional message on Instagram. The legend thanked fans for rooting for The Hardy Boyz throughout their careers.

Matt also mentioned that their appearance in NXT was magical, and he and Jeff were grateful to be able to continue living their dream.

"Thank you Cincinnati! Thank you NXT, TNA & @WWE! Thank you to all of the dieHARDYs who’ve had our backs during our crazy 33 year run. Tonight’s [NXT] was magical & exhilarating. We are blessed to have such an incredible fanbase, who feel like family & friends. Thank you - We love you. Without you, there’s no us. Jeff & I are grateful you’ve supported us & allowed us to live our dream.💜💚," he wrote.

Check out the post below:

The Hardy Boyz could reportedly have a main roster run in WWE

According to a recent report by WrestleVotes, the Stamford-based promotion released a new Hardy Boyz T-shirt ahead of their clash on NXT. The report also suggested that the Triple H-led creative team might be looking for Jeff and Matt to have a main roster run at some point in the future.

"WWE has dropped a brand new Hardy Boyz shirt ahead of their NXT return tonight. Internally, there’s buzz that this is just the beginning, with creative sources optimistic the legendary duo will have a main roster program sometime this spring / summer," wrote WrestleVotes.

Check out the report below:

Following The Hardy Boyz's massive win on NXT, another WWE legend, Santino Marella announced that Jeff and Matt would defend their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Nathan Frazer and Axiom at NXT Roadblock. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the legendary duo's possible run on the main roster.

