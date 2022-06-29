"He was an extremely entertaining guy" - WWE legend Matt Hardy opens up on working with former champion

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently shared some interesting stories about working with the late Crash Holly.

Holly and Hardy worked together in the early 2000s, with Crash, along with Shannon Moore, cast as one of Matt's followers (Mattitude Followers). During that time, the two stars developed a close bond.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Tag Team Champion spoke of Crash Holly's skills as a high-level entertainer.

"He was an extremely entertaining guy. I mean, like, on-screen and off-screen. He was like a true character and you know, in every meaning of the word...When I was doing Matt hardy V1, when Shannon was the MF or Mattitude follower and he was the, the moron, you know, which was the disciple underneath Shannon. It was, it was a very interesting scenario and there was probably like, six or eight weeks that we all traveled together." [From 0:00 to 0:38]

Holly Crash captured both the Hardcore Championship as well as the European title in WWE. He sadly passed away in November 2003.

Matt Hardy on Attitude Era star's potential

One performer who never reached the heights that many fans expected him to was Test. He was never able to capture the WWE Championship, despite working with performers like Triple H and The Rock on various main events.

Speaking on his podcast, Hardy stated that Test had the ability to become a world champion in WWE.

"100 percent,” Hardy said. “He was an extremely talented athlete. He could do anything, on top of being a big guy that had this killer look. He was extremely strong, powerful, but he was also very fast, agile. He literally could do anything." H/T Sportskeeda

During his time with the company, Test was able to capture every title on offer, except the coveted WWE Championship.

