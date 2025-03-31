Matt Hardy is shocked after WWE legend is fired suddenly

Matt Hardy has admitted that he was shocked after a WWE legend was fired. He recently spoke about it in detail.

Fans were shocked to learn that WWE legend Gail Kim was fired from TNA Wrestling. They were not alone, as Hardy was surprised too. Kim is a true veteran of the business and is loved not only by fans but by all her peers.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, he admitted that the departure was shocking and Kim being let go like that was not something that he was expecting. Hardy was very surprised and discussed how other female stars were happy and lucky to have worked with her.

The Broken One went on to call Kim an iconic trailblazer for women in wrestling. He added that the entire matter was above his pay grade, and with the new ownership, this move was possibly about reformatting things.

“The Gail Kim departure was definitely shocking, very unexpected. Huge shock. And even reading that news, it was hard to believe that it actually went down. Also, Ariel was a pretty big shock as well. (...) Gail Kim’s someone who was, like, universally loved. The women felt blessed to have her. She was such an iconic, trailblazing women’s wrestler, right? And she was great with working with them and she really fought hard for the women’s division (…) There’s some new ownership that just came in. So they’re reformatting, and it’s just above my pay grade, for sure. It’s just stuff that I am not really in the know about.” (H/T: F4WOnline)

Matt Hardy has spoken about returning to WWE

In a recent interview, Matt Hardy admitted that not only could the TNA World Tag Team Title be defended on the main roster in WWE, but also at a WWE Premium Live Event.

While the title match is not confirmed yet, Hardy said that it could end up happening soon.

“I think there’s a very strong possibility you end up seeing that before it’s all said and done.”

Fans will have to wait and see if this happens in the future.

