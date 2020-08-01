Matt Hardy takes shot at Sammy Guevara; Says he believes in 'pushing' young talent

Matt Hardy has been probably at his most creative best in AEW. He's been on almost every AEW Dynamite and Being The Elite since his debut. In previous interviews, he has maintained that his interest in AEW is to be creative and push younger talent where possible.

Matt Hardy takes a shot at Sammy Guevara on Twitter

Matt Hardy on twitter said that he did like to 'push' younger talent. But below the surface, it's quite clear that this tweet is meant for the returning Sammy Guevara.

I believe in pushing young talent. pic.twitter.com/o7aaxS5rEW — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 1, 2020

Sammy Guevara, who is very active on social media, didn't seem to take kindly to the tweet and responded with an angry tweet.

Sammy ain't very happy with Matthew Hardy

Matt Hardy recently interfered in the Jurassic Express, Best Friends, and Orange Cassidy vs. The Inner Circle match when he distracted Sammy and pushed him off the turnbuckle. This allowed Luchasaurus to chokeslam him and score the pinfall.

The feud between Hardy and Sammy Guevara has bee simmering for a while. Hardy has referred to him as "a False God, perhaps even a fake Latino."

It'll be interesting to see where this feud goes between Sammy and Matt Hardy. Will this possible match take place on AEW Dynamite or a future PPV? Only time will tell.