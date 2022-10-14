AEW star claims Rey Mysterio as the greatest cruiserweight he's ever faced; praises another WWE Hall of Famer

Current AEW star Matt Hardy named some of his WWE compatriots, such as Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio, as the greatest stars he's been in the ring with.

Hardy is celebrating 30 years in the business this week. The Woken One broke into professional wrestling back in October 15, 1992. Since then, he has won several championships in different promotions, such as WWE, ROH, TNA, and AEW.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the current AEW star recalled some of the greats he's been in the ring with. He mentioned that the late great Eddie Guerrero was unparalleled in his ability to read a live crowd.

"I think everyone would kind of be graded differently in different categories, right? Eddie Guerrero, I've never been in the ring with someone who can read a live current crowd more than Eddie Guerrero. I mean, his ability to do that was uncanny. We would wrestle on house shows and you know we would do three nights and we would end up doing a different match every night."

Matt also put over Rey Mysterio as the greatest Cruiserweight that he worked with. The former WWE star mentioned that Mysterio understood the business and always managed to put on a show.

"I think the the greatest cruiserweight, high-flyer I've worked with is Rey Mysterio. I mean, he's just so genius in everything he does. He gets the whole point about selling and he plays his role to perfection. [28:35 - 29:20]

You can watch the full video here:

Rey Mysterio is trying to reach out to his son Dominik

While the Master of 619 garnered praise from Matt Hardy, he is currently caught up in a very personal feud with The Judgment Day, after his son, Dominik Mysterio, turned his back on him to join the villainous faction.

It started at Clash at the Castle when Dominik embraced his dark side and abandoned his father and uncle Edge. This week on RAW, the 25-year-old provoked his father to hit him and when the legend denied, Dominik struck him down and planted his own father with the 619.

Do you think Rey will be able to get through to his son? Let us know in the comments section below.

