Matt Morgan says 48-year-old legend will never return to WWE again amidst controversy involving Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega recently made a comment that got quite a reaction, with many positively responding to him. However, ex-WWE star Matt Morgan had his own take on the situation, revealing that a 48-year-old legend has no desire to ever return to WWE.Recently, wrestling legend Gail Kim got into hot water on social media when she criticized the appearance of AEW's Riho, who also happens to be the company's inaugural Women's Champion. Her comments on Riho's appearance even caused former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, to indirectly respond. However, it was Kenny Omega's response that caused a stir because he was quite direct in his disapproval of Gail Kim's comment, where he implied that she was trying to gain TKO/WWE's favor.Ex-WWE star Matt Morgan came to Gail Kim's defense and ridiculed the idea that she would ever have any affiliation with WWE. He insisted that the 48-year-old Kim would never return to WWE, and said that she would wrestle circles around most active women's wrestlers today. He also pleaded with Omega and others to stop adding to the divide between WWE and AEW fans, calling for people to root for every promotion and every wrestler to succeed.What was the context behind Kenny Omega's dig at Gail Kim?Since we mentioned Matt Morgan's long and detailed response to Omega and the entire Gail Kim controversy, what was the context of The Cleaner's comments on Twitter? For one, Omega and Riho have a history of friendship, having worked together in Japan. That's perhaps why he was quick to come to her defense.On Twitter, Kenny Omega insinuated that Gail Kim was taking a dig at AEW's Riho in order to gain favor with TKO/WWE:&quot;Another day and another 'legend' doing the splits on it for the yearly TKO gift basket… 🥱,&quot; wrote Omega.In a way, what Matt Morgan said has a great point in this context. Omega likely forgot that Gail Kim left WWE on very bad terms and established herself as a TNA legend. Kim infamously walked out of a battle royal on live television in a protest against WWE, and everything that has come out since then has shown that the split has been on anything but good terms.With that said, TNA does have a partnership with WWE, but considering that the entire deal has nothing to do with Gail Kim whatsoever, one has to wonder what possible favor she could be gaining from trying to please higher-ups in TKO.Hopefully, the situation will calm down soon.