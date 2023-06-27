Matt Riddle has a blunt reaction to the "business" he shares with former WWE Universal Champion

We all know WWE Superstar Matt Riddle for his in-ring work over the years, but does he own a business outside the world of pro wrestling?

When a fan recently posted a picture on Twitter of "Riddle & Finns Champagne & Oyster Bar," with the description stating that The Original Bro and Finn Balor own the joint in Brighton, England, Riddle had something to say about it.

Reposting it on his handle, the 37-year-old simply captioned it with "business." Check it out below:

Matt Riddle also recently made it clear to the WWE Universe that he wants to "hurt" Intercontinental Champion Gunther after what transpired over the last couple of weeks.

While it is yet to be announced, it is almost a given that the two stars will collide this weekend, considering all the buildup the company has invested into the feud.

Will Riddle's former WWE tag team partner return at Money in the Bank?

Perhaps The King of Bros' best run since his main roster call-up was when he ran roughshod through the roster alongside The Legend Killer, Randy Orton. Together dubbed "RK-Bro," they became two-time RAW Tag Team Champions.

Following recent reports stating that The Viper is on his way back as the company hopes to have him ready for as soon as Money in the Bank, Hall of Famer and Orton's friend, Kurt Angle, shared an update on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show:

"Doing good man. He recovered from his back surgery. He’s, I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes," said Angle. [H/T InsideTheRopes]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Who would like to see Randy Orton face when he returns? Who would like to see Randy Orton face when he returns? https://t.co/y8HKuTdme6

Orton was last seen on WWE TV when RK-Bro dropped their titles to The Usos on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Randy Orton could potentially reunite with his tag team partner upon return.

As revealed by The Viper himself, he is fond of Riddle and even grateful to the latter for making him fall in love with wrestling all over again.

Could Matt Riddle secure a monumental victory over Intercontinental Champion Gunther following a timely interference by the returning Randy Orton? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

