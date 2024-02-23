Matt Riddle breaks silence after capturing major title outside of WWE

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has reacted to adding yet another championship to his accolades ever since leaving the Stamford-based company.

The Original Bro has been racking up appearances at independent shows since his exit from WWE in September 2023, proving his passion for the sport is still going strong.

The 38-year-old star's first title win after his WWE departure was when he captured the 1 World Championship at Combat 1 Wrestling event against Austin Aries on February 10th.

After challenging Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW World Television Championship at the New Year Dash event, Riddle finally got his shot on February 23rd's New Beginning show in Sapporo, Japan. In a thrilling match, he delivered a stunning performance and pinned Tanahashi to become the new TV Champ.

Now, the proud King of Bros is celebrating his victory with a photo on social media, posing with the NJPW World TV Championship triumphantly over his fallen opponent.

"The King of Bros is back on top and your new Television Champion! Thank you everyone for supporting me and showing me love 🤙 #njpw #njpwworld #bro #stallion #tvchampion #rudedude #sapporo," he wrote.

Matt Riddle revealed his heated first interaction with Vince McMahon

Amid the recent controversy surrounding Vince McMahon, Riddle opened up about his first heated interaction with the former WWE CEO.

Speaking on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, The King of Bros admitted that the 78-year-old was not impressed by his goofiness:

"He thought I was goofy. If anything, the first time we met, he didn’t like me because I was goofy. He was like 'You’re goofy.' And I’m like 'Yeah I’m goofy, but it’s a good thing.' He’s like 'Being a goof isn’t a good thing.' And I’m like 'Well, I’m a goof that can kick your a**.' You could tell that didn’t make him happy. And then Bruce Prichard hopped in and was like 'Hey Vince, he’s pretty good at wrestling. Trust me.'"

It doesn't look like the 38-year-old star will stop anytime soon, and fans are excited for his bright pro wrestling future outside of World Wrestling Entertainment.

