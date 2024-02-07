Matt Riddle challenges 20-year-old world champion for a match on February 10th

Matt Riddle has been a fairly busy man in the past month. Since the 6th of January, he has wrestled for MLW, ACW, and MCW. He is set to wrestle for another promotion and called out a 20-year-old world champion.

On X/Twitter, Elevation Pro Wrestling put out a post, which was a video sent by Matt Riddle, challenging their 20-year-old world champion Jackson Drake. The latter is an up-and-coming star who began wrestling in 2017 at a very young age. He is a promising talent and has wrestled twice on AEW Dark - once in 2022 and once in 2023.

The Original Bro told him that if he thinks WWE should have signed him, then he shouldn't have a problem putting the Elevation Pro Heavyweight Championship on the line:

"Bro, 2024 has been amazing so far. Busy around every corner of wrestling. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Here we come along this next Saturday, on February 10, where I take on Jackson Drake at Elevation Pro Wrestling in North Carolina. I got to say this, dude. Seeing your work, pretty stallion, but you're no Matt Riddle, you're no King of Bros."

He continued:

"But you're pretty good, and that's why I took the match. But let's make things interesting. Why don't you put that Elevation Pro Championship on the line against The King of Bros? If you really think you're that good, if you really think you should have gotten a job in WWE, then it shouldn't be a problem to put your title on the line and take care of me, bro. See you, February 10th, dude."

Expand Tweet

Matt Riddle revealed he was behind Seth Rollins' shocking comments towards him on RAW

Matt Riddle had a tumultuous but interesting time in WWE. His talent was evident, and he quickly became one of the most popular stars on the roster, especially after his pairing with Randy Orton.

Orton's injury pushed Riddle into singles stardom again, where he feuded with Seth Rollins - a man who once had legitimate issues with them before they eventually ironed things out.

Expand Tweet

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Riddle revealed that in an attempt to make it more than just a feud between two good wrestlers, he gave Seth Rollins the go-ahead to make the shocking remarks against him on RAW:

"So they paired us up together, but we didn't want to be just two good wrestlers just wrestling. We wanted to make this good. And Seth doesn't want anything to just be short-lived. Seth knows how talented I was as well. So that's what we were trying to do. And we were talking about talking trash. I was like, 'Well, honestly, what you should say to me, because I know everybody's jaws will drop, you should just call me a deadbeat dad! That's why your wife left you, took your kids,' I suggested it."

It certainly worked in elevating their rivalry and playing off their past issues.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Elevation Pro Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE