Former WWE superstar told Seth Rollins to rip into him during controversial feud

Seth Rollins is a maestro on the mic and one of the top superstars of the 21st century. The World Heavyweight Champion has, time and again, put up incredible performances that have resulted in some pretty engaging storylines. Notably, one former WWE superstar told Rollins to trash-talk about his personal life in their controversial feud.

The former WWE Superstar in question is none other than Matt Riddle. In 2022, he and Rollins were involved in a major rivalry that got a bit too personal. During one particular confrontation on RAW before their match at Extreme Rules, Rollins crossed the line when he called out Riddle for being a bad father. Understandably, this didn't sit well with the Original Bro, but as he revealed on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, this was pre-planned.

"So they paired us up together, but we didn't want to be just two good wrestlers just wrestling. We wanted to make this good. And Seth doesn't want anything to just be short-lived. Seth knows how talented I was as well. So that's what we were trying to do. And we were talking about talking trash. I was like, 'Well, honestly, what you should say to me, because I know everybody's jaws will drop, you should just call me a deadbeat dad! That's why your wife left you, took your kids,' I suggested it." [40:19-40:43]

It certainly was a hard-hitting segment. But who would have imagined it was Riddle's idea to make it personal? Either way, it added a bitter edge to their match at Extreme Rules, making it one of the most memorable feuds of 2022.

Seth Rollins wants Cody Rhodes to choose him for WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes defeated the odds on Saturday to become the first superstar to win the Royal Rumble twice in 26 years. The American Nightmare made it apparent who he wanted to challenge at WrestleMania 40 after his victory. Pointing at Roman Reigns to end the event, Rhodes signaled to the Tribal Chief that he was coming for his Undisputed Universal Championship at The Show of Shows. Nevertheless, Seth Rollins has complicated his intentions.

Last night, on Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins came out and interrupted Rhodes mid-segment with a proposal. He suggested to Rhode the idea of facing him rather than the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. He argued Cody's story should end, with him potentially vying for a "blue collar" title, unlike the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins' provocative proposal would likely force Cody Rhodes to rethink his next move. But, whether he chooses The Messiah or The Head of the Table, there is no denying that The American Nightmare would do everything in his power to complete his story this time.

