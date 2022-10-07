Matt Riddle explains why Daniel Cormier is holding a "little grudge" against him ahead of WWE Extreme Rules 2022

In a shocking revelation, WWE star Matt Riddle has mentioned that Daniel Cormier could be partial to Seth Rollins inside the Fight Pit.

Riddle is set to go one-on-one against Seth Rollins inside the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules this Saturday. The two men despise each other and have taken personal jabs during their promos in the lead-up to the clash. UFC legend Daniel Cormier expressed his interest in the bout and was appointed as the special guest referee.

Speaking on After the Bell this week, The Original Bro revealed that he had seen Cormier posing with Rollins' merchandise in the past. Furthermore, he was apprehensive about whether the MMA star would be fair in his decisions.

"I have seen photos of him on the internet holding a Seth Rollins t-shirt. I didn't realize this guy was a huge fan for Seth "Freakin" Rollins." Riddle continued: "How's thing going to be a fair call down the center and I don't know, Cormier is holding a little grudge against me because I kind of did something he could never do."

Riddle went on to explain why he and Cormier would not be on the same page heading into Extreme Rules:

"Well, you know, DC - World Double Champion, Hall of Famer, Stallion among Stallions, especially in the UFC, but the guy could never technically beat Jon Jones. I would say I beat Jon twice in high school. Granted, it was only amateur wrestling and we were kind of children. Still I placed ahead of him multiple times, I won state, I was a stallion. That's just something Daniel Cormier couldn't do," he added. [34:11 - 35:15]

Vince Russo feels Daniel Cormier might not draw casual fans to WWE

Earlier this week, former WWE writer Vince Russo suggested that Cormier being part of the Fight Pit Match might not attract new fans for the company in the long run.

"Am I supposed to be excited about Daniel Cormier? Am I supposed to be excited about this dude? Hasn't he been around forever? And this would make me buy the pay-per-view?" noted Russo.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Breaking:



Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8.



No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8.



Incredible. Breaking:Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible. https://t.co/Ri8tHOTcU1

Russo even compared the situation to when Mike Tyson was brought in for WrestleMania 14 and indicated that Tyson had the star power to draw mainstream attention to WWE back then.

Who do you think will prevail inside the Fight Pit? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit After the Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes