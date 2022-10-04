"A guy that's dressed in pink and purple" – Wrestling veteran fires shots at Daniel Cormier for being involved in Seth Rollins' match (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo does not believe in the hype over Daniel Cormier being the special guest referee for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules.

After WWE announced that Seth Rollins and Riddle would settle their differences in a Fight Pit, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier showed interest in refereeing the match, given his background in the octagon.

In this week's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned if Cormier was a big enough name to get casual fans excited to tune in to Extreme Rules. He wasn't sure if the former UFC champion could bring more eyeballs to the product.

"Help me out here. I don't watch MMA, I've never been into that. Am I supposed to be excited about Daniel Cormier? Am I supposed to be excited about this dude? Hasn't he been around forever? And this would make me buy the pay-per-view?"

Russo also compared the appearance to WrestleMania 14 when Mike Tyson was the special guest enforcer for Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels.

"Bro think about it. The appeal with Tyson was he was banned from pay-per-view and he was gonna be the special enforcer in a match that Austin was in. So I wanna see Cormier be an enforcer for a guy that's dressed in pink and purple? Really? That's what I'm gonna get excited about bro?" [38:48 - 40:00]

You can watch the full video here:

Seth Rollins stomped Bobby Lashley on RAW this week

The Visionary had a busy night on RAW this week as he stomped Lashley after the United States Champion defended his title in a hard-fought match against Mustafa Ali.

Later, Seth Rollins also squared off with his longtime nemesis Riddle. The two got into a verbal battle as Rollins brought up the RK-Bro member's issues with his family. Riddle also clapped back as he claimed Seth's wife was a bigger star than him.

The two have been at each other's throats for months at this point, and it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules.

Who's your pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

You can catch the full results of RAW here.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far